Guess which Nintendo Switch is the most popular first-party Nintendo Switch? Games

Nintendo has revealed the top-selling Nintendo Switch titles.
The company revealed during its latest earnings call that the Switch had sold an incredible 89,000,000 units since it launched in 2017.
It’s very likely that it will surpass the Wii and possibly even the Game Boy/Game Boy Colour if it keeps up this pace.
The company also increased its console sales numbers and updated its top-selling games list
With more than 37,000,000 sales, it shouldn’t surprise that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is at the top.
But, Animal Crossing New Horizons is right behind it, with nearly 34,000,000 sales.
Given the gap of three years between their launch, one can assume that Animal Crossing will overtake Mario Kart in the coming year.
Super Smash Bros Ultimate comes in third place with 24.77 millions sales. It is followed by The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (23.20 million).
Pokemon Sword and Shield round out the top five with joint sales of 21.85 million.
Super Mario Odyssey must settle for sixth, even though it has sold an incredible 21.40,000,000 units.
Surprisingly, the final four top-ten games are Super Mario Party with 15.72 million sold.
Even though there were some criticisms and mediocre reviews, Pokémon: Let’s Get, Pikachu! Let’s go, Eevee! With 13.57 Million sales, creep up to eighth place.
Splatoon 2’s 12.45M sales followed closely by Ring Fit Adventure, which sold 11.26 million units.
During the pandemics, people were looking for ways to keep fit at home and this made them very popular.
These are the top ten most-sold first-party Nintendo Switch titles…
* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 37.08 million
* Animal Crossing: New Horizons 33.89 Million
* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 24,77 millions
* Zelda’s Legend: Breath of the Wild, 23.20 Million
* Pokemon Sword and Shield 21,85,000,000
* Super Mario Odyssey 21.40 million
* Super Mario Party 15.72 million
* Pokémon: Let’s go, Pikachu! Let’s go, Eevee! 13.57 Million
* Splatoon 2, 12.45 Million
* Ring Fit Adventure 11.26 Million
Publited Fri, 06 August 2021 at 07:01:38 +0000