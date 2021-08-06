Guess which Nintendo Switch is the most popular first-party Nintendo Switch? Games

Nintendo has revealed the top-selling Nintendo Switch titles.

The company revealed during its latest earnings call that the Switch had sold an incredible 89,000,000 units since it launched in 2017.

It’s very likely that it will surpass the Wii and possibly even the Game Boy/Game Boy Colour if it keeps up this pace.

The company also increased its console sales numbers and updated its top-selling games list

With more than 37,000,000 sales, it shouldn’t surprise that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is at the top.

But, Animal Crossing New Horizons is right behind it, with nearly 34,000,000 sales.

Given the gap of three years between their launch, one can assume that Animal Crossing will overtake Mario Kart in the coming year.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate comes in third place with 24.77 millions sales. It is followed by The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (23.20 million).

Pokemon Sword and Shield round out the top five with joint sales of 21.85 million.