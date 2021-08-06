Jabra Elite 85h ANC headphones go back down to $150 Amazon

Engadget recommends only products that have been reviewed by the editorial team. This is independent from our parent company. Affiliate links may be included in some of our stories. We may be compensated if you purchase something using one of the links.

Jabra’s Elite 85h headphones are available for $150 on Amazon once again, giving you another chance to grab them at the price if you weren’t able to last month. We praised the wireless headphones for offering active noise cancellation that rivals the technologies used by Bose and Sony and gave it a score of 84 in our review. We felt that the device’s price was too high at $300 when it was launched in 2019. After its July sale, Amazon had been offering it at $174. Now it is back on Amazon’s lowest pricing.

- Advertisement -

Buy Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones at Amazon – $150

The Titanium Black model is the only one on Amazon for $150. Other versions will go up in price. The headphones’ incredible battery life, which can last for up to 41 hours when the noise cancellation is turned off, will not bother you if that’s not a problem. We tested the Elite 85h over seven days, using it for two-three hours per day and left 85 percent power when we finished.

It also has EQ, noise-cancellation presets that you can select from based upon your surroundings. There are two settings that can be used in different environments: public or private. You don’t have to switch them manually. You can set the headphones to detect noise and then switch the profile to it.

- Advertisement -

We also praised their simple controls and better design than many of the competition. We noted in our review that Sony’s 1000XM3 has better sound quality, but that device will set you back $100 more on Amazon right now.