Lionel Messi ‘contacts Mauricio Pochettino over PSG transfer’ after Barcelona exit

According to reports, Lionel Messi reached out to Mauricio pochettino in order to move to Paris Saint-Germain after his shocking departure from Barcelona. He is looking to settle his future quickly. Last night, the Catalan titans made an unexpected announcement, confirming their split with the Argentine. This was enough to alert PSG.

Messi, of course, pushed for the club’s dissolution a year before. He sent Barcelona a burofax last August expressing his desire to be ejected.

The 34-year old would need to take legal action to get his move after a dispute about a clause in his contract that allowed him to break away.

He decided not to honor the final year of his contract, but he had recently reached terms for an extension. However, Barcelona was unable to negotiate the salary caps of La Liga, making Messi free.

According to The Athletic Messi has now spoken to Pochettino to inform him of his desire to join PSG.

