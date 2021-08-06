Lionel Messi ‘contacts Mauricio Pochettino over PSG transfer’ after Barcelona exit

According to reports, Lionel Messi reached out to Mauricio pochettino in order to move to Paris Saint-Germain after his shocking departure from Barcelona. He is looking to settle his future quickly. Last night, the Catalan titans made an unexpected announcement, confirming their split with the Argentine. This was enough to alert PSG.
Messi, of course, pushed for the club’s dissolution a year before. He sent Barcelona a burofax last August expressing his desire to be ejected.
The 34-year old would need to take legal action to get his move after a dispute about a clause in his contract that allowed him to break away.
He decided not to honor the final year of his contract, but he had recently reached terms for an extension. However, Barcelona was unable to negotiate the salary caps of La Liga, making Messi free.
According to The Athletic Messi has now spoken to Pochettino to inform him of his desire to join PSG.
Premier League champions revealed the PS100million sign of Aston Villa’s captain, just as Messi left Barcelona.
Harry Kane will continue to push for his move from England to City. City is more likely than ever to be moved for England’s captain than for the Barcelona legend.
According to the club, it stated that “Despite FC Barcelona’s agreement with Lionel Messi and their clear intent of signing a new contract today,” this could not happen due to financial and structural barriers (La Liga regulations).
Messi will not continue at FC Barcelona because of this. Both the player’s and club’s wishes will not be realized.
FC Barcelona sincerely thanks the player for contributing to club’s growth and wishes him the best in both personal and professional endeavors.
Barcelona has struggled to move Miralem Pjanic and Antoine Griezmann in an effort to reduce the wage bill. Now they are paying the greatest price.
Messi’s contract dispute continues to be complicated by the club’s transfer business. Despite showing some signs of resolution, it has continued on for years.
Ronald Koeman made a number of deals earlier in the summer, including signings for Emerson Royale, Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.
Barcelona’s inflexible approach to Messi’s contract has come back to bite them.
