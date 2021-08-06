Magna increases Q2 profits, reduces revenue outlook because of chip Manufacture shortage

Magna International Inc., a Canadian supplier of semiconductors, announced Friday that it achieved a net profit in the second quarter but lowered its revenue projection for full year due to ongoing shortages and disruptions.

This earnings report is released a day following Magna’s successful bid to acquire rival Swedish supplier Veoneer. Magna was awarded a bid of $4.6 billion by Qualcomm, which is 18.4% more than Qualcomm’s.

- Advertisement -

Magna posted net income of $424 millions for the quarter. This compares to a net loss in 2016 of $647million. The company’s revenue increased more than twice to $9 billion.



