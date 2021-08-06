Quantcast
20 C
United States of America
Friday, August 6, 2021
type here...
Automotive

Magna increases Q2 profits, reduces revenue outlook because of chip Manufacture shortage

By Newslanes Media
0
4

Must read

Magna increases Q2 profits, reduces revenue outlook because of chip Manufacture shortage

Magna International Inc., a Canadian supplier of semiconductors, announced Friday that it achieved a net profit in the second quarter but lowered its revenue projection for full year due to ongoing shortages and disruptions.

This earnings report is released a day following Magna’s successful bid to acquire rival Swedish supplier Veoneer. Magna was awarded a bid of $4.6 billion by Qualcomm, which is 18.4% more than Qualcomm’s.

- Advertisement -

Magna posted net income of $424 millions for the quarter. This compares to a net loss in 2016 of $647million. The company’s revenue increased more than twice to $9 billion.


The revenue for this year will now be $38 billion to $39.5 billion. This is a significant increase from the previous projection of $40.2 billion-$41.8 billion.

Premarket trading on Friday saw Magna shares fall by four percent to $80.99

- Advertisement -

Auto production has been hampered by chip scarcity around the globe. Some assembly lines have been halted. However, automakers warn that the shortage may continue, despite the fact that vehicle demand is booming in some markets, including the United States.

Magna stated in a statement that “the second quarter 2021 also included production disruptions due the continuing global shortage of semiconductor chips.”

According to AlixPartners, the global shortage of semiconductor chips will result in automakers losing $110 billion annually.

Supplier Aptiv stated Thursday that it anticipates increased costs from pandemic-related supply chains problems spilling into next year.


- Advertisement -

Publited Fri, 6 Aug 2021 at 12:06:11, +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFIFA 22: More PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia Exclusive features revealed
Magna increases Q2 profits, reduces revenue outlook because of chip Manufacture shortage
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks