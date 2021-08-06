Mario Golf: Super Rush was updated to version 2.0.0

It is possible that you may remember that Nintendo revealed in the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct in June that Mario Golf: Super Rush would receive post-launch content. You might also remember that Nintendo announced earlier today that the first content update for the game would come later in the day.

The update is now available. After you have updated, your game will now be at version 2.0.0. The Ranked Match mode has been added, Toadette is now a playable character and there’s a New Donk City course. Some adjustments have been made to the motion controls. Below, you can view the complete patch notes.

Additional Ranked Match Online play now includes “Ranked Match”. Your goal is to increase your global rank from “C” to “S+”, based on how many monthly match points your matches result in. Ranked Matches will automatically match you with your closest rivals in rank and distance. You will only be matched up if you have fewer opponents than you can beat. However, there will still be handicaps where you’ll be playing against higher-ranked players. A bonus is added to the monthly match points if you beat a higher-ranked player. You will lose your monthly rank and match points. However, you can still review past records. There are four types of buttons in the game: Standard Golf, Speed Golf, Motion Controls and Speed Golf. You will receive a bonus if you achieve a rank of at least “A” each month. You will receive a bonus if you achieve a rank of A- or higher in one of these categories between August 2021 and February 2021.

As a playable character, add “Toadette”. Toadette is now a playable character, which can be used for matches. She has the best control rating, but also the least power. This character is best for people who are able to aim the ball precisely where they desire it, one shot at each time.

New Donk City Golf Course Playable golf courses have been created for “New Donk City”, “Super Mario Odyssey”. The course is short and has 18 holes. However, it allows for unique strategies like bouncing off walls or buildings. You have two levels of difficulty to pick from: “Amateur” or “Pro”. This makes the 18-hole tees, greens, and putting surfaces completely unique.

Adjusted Motion Controls With a full swing in your mind, it is easier to create power. It is now more likely that approach shots directed at the cup position will not go far. When you are in a position where the ball is to be hit, the angle of the club will reflect on the screen.

Additional information to the section “How to Play” Additional explanations on how to play and motion controls tips in the “Golf Guide”

All Changes The Pause Menu now offers two exit options: “Return To Character Select” or “Return To Course Select”. Character Select now displays the character points needed to get the next set. Select Course now to see the number of holes that you will need before you are allowed to go on the next course. Course Select now displays the number of holes that have been played prior to the next course. Online play may prevent you from selecting it, even though you have met the requirements. When playing using the rules of “Stroke Play” and “Take Turns”, the default number of players has been reduced to 2 (comprising COM). Modified the search process for “Find a Room”, in the online menu “Play Golf”, to allow users to find the right room. Online play is safe. If a player makes a connection error in their room, they will be able to continue the game after being replaced by a COM member. If the host console experiences a network problem, the room will be frozen. The hosting console controls the game settings. Ranked Matches will resume if there is a communication problem with the host console. An alert and countdown display will appear 30 seconds prior to the end of each game. Now, Special Shots can penetrate through the tree leaves. Split-screen play with up to two people on one Nintendo Switch console will result in the screen following the score of the first player. Motion Controls have been modified so that characters will not move automatically when an online pause menu opens during play. To clear Ridgerock Lake XC Golf, I adjusted the difficulty of my goal. To improve the experience, there have been changes to game balance and other problems.



- Advertisement -

Source

Publited Fri, 06 August 2021 at 03:05.59 +0000