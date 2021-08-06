RHOP’s Ashley Darby isn’t able to meet her two sons Australian

- Advertisement -

Ashley Darby, a married Australian man, welcomed her second child in March.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star revealed, however that Michael and her boys are still not able to see their families due to ongoing coronavirus.

Daily Mail Australia spoke to Michael on Friday. He said that he is missing his family, and they are eager to go to Down Under.

She said that he’s not even known his family in Australia.

“And his nephews and nieces are having babies, it’s almost like the Darby family is growing, but we live on different continents, and it’s very difficult,” she said.

“You can be sure that I will soon make a hop skip and jump across the pond, I swear!”

Ashley and Michael (62 years old) welcomed Dean in July 2019.

While she was filming season 6 of Real Housewives of Potomac, she gave birth to Dylan in March.

After Dean was born, the reality star experienced postpartum depression. Dylan helped her to overcome it, partly because she had eaten her placenta.

She explained that she felt more in control of what to look out for than it sneaking up on her.

“I became more alert to the signs and was aware of them earlier. I am grateful and thankful that it made me better prepared for this journey.

“I tried a couple of things different this time. For example, eating my placenta really helped. It’s something I strongly advocate.

Ashley, a former pageant contestant met Michael, a Melbourne-born businessman while working as a bartender at a lounge that he owned in Washington D.C.

“It really helped”: Dylan was able partially to overcome postpartum depression that Dean experienced after Dean’s birth.

In 2012, he proposed to the stunning woman in a helicopter flight. The couple were officially married in 2014.

Michael is the father of two children from his first marriage. He divorced his wife in 2010, after twenty years of marriage.

RHOP’s sixth season is airing. Nicki Minaj, a rapper, has spoken with Bravo boss Andy Cohen to discuss hosting the special reunion.

