Quantcast
26.8 C
United States of America
Friday, August 6, 2021
type here...
Travel

The complete holiday rules – All countries you can visit and All the restrictions decoded

By Newslanes Media
0
9

Must read

The complete holiday rules - All countries you can visit and All the restrictions decoded

Which countries are not included in the amber-list?

Before travelling to England, anyone who visited an amber country within the last 10 days will need to pass a Covid exam.

The test must be completed within the 3 days prior to travelling to England.

- Advertisement -

The COVID-19 test must be booked and paid for by travelers upon arrival in England.

People who are from amber-listed countries must quarantine in England for a minimum of 10 days after arriving in England.

Covid testing is required for all travellers on day one, day two or eight.

The rules for those who were fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to their arrival in England are slightly different.

- Advertisement -

The UK does not require people who have been fully vaccinated or who were vaccinated in another country that has a vaccination programme approved for them to be in quarantine.

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 23.08:48 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTax changes on cars that target petrol- and diesel drivers have been made Demand for electric vehicles has been ‘helped by’ them
The complete holiday rules - All countries you can visit and All the restrictions decoded
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks