Three Steps Leaders can Take to Avoid the Root Causes Conflict

It’s not conflict that makes people want to come work everyday, but it is what keeps them motivated. Leaders and employees try to minimize conflict in every way they can. But the best way to avoid conflicts is to understand what gives rise to them in the first place.

Blaine Lee (a FranklinCovey founder) was able to define conflict in a very clear way. He argued that most conflict stems from unfulfilled or mismatched expectations.

Leadership must have the courage to clearly communicate expectations and deliverables in order for there not be any conflicts over outcomes.

Do not be afraid to communicate what you desire

Leadership must be direct and diplomatic to show the world what success looks like. Sometimes that means repeating your words a lot or using creative methods to get the message across. It takes patience and it can also mean adapting your communication style. You might use graphs or illustrations for visual learners. 3D models might be necessary for tactile learners. However, it is up to you not to appear smug or patronizing.

For clarity, test your message

After I have communicated my strategy on more than one occasion, I will select another person in the room and say "Hey, indulge us." I would appreciate it if you could, in your own words and with the same strategy, relay that to me. To make sure that we are on the same page, I will tell you that I am asking for your feedback. The person may clarify, tighten, or suggest things that could inspire the leader. This requires vulnerability and humility, but often you get more clarity.

Be deliberate in your language

Leaders communicate the same way they want to be informed. My personality is loud and charismatic. I respond to the same type of presentation. Introverts and others might find this irritating, offensive or patronizing. Effective communicators adapt their communication style to suit the circumstances and people they are trying to lead. Your audience is most likely to understand the outcome.