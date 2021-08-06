Quantcast
Wales: It’s back to travel abroad, but it is ‘clear for the public health risk’

By Newslanes Media
The travel industry would be devastated if the Welsh traffic light system was not compatible with that used in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Wales was forced to accept the UK Government’s update, which it did.

This means that the Welsh Government will be adding seven additional countries to its own green list.

The new Welsh green list will include the following countries: Austria, Germany (and the UK), Slovenia, Slovakia and Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Norway, and Norway.

Publited at Fri, 6 Aug 2021 11:00:27 +0000

