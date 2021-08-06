Zoe Foster Blake, a former journalist, reveals her words Always struggle to spell

- Advertisement -

Although she is a natural writer, Zoe Foster Blake acknowledged that there are still some people who can trip her up.

In a post on Instagram Stories on Friday, the 41-year-old magazine journalist-turned-author confessed she struggles to spell ‘accommodate’ and ‘publicly’.

Zoe posted a meme that showed a group dancing men in celebration. The caption was: “When you spell required right away …’

The founder of Go-To skin care added, “(Or accommodate. Or publically.

Zoe began her magazine career back in 2002. She then turned her attention to books and started her own skincare business in 2014.

Zoe, who turned 41 in July 28th expressed disappointment that she had been forced to hold down two birthdays.

“To think that I was just a sweet little lamb in my thirties, before this s**tshow kicked of …’,” she posted on Instagram.

“Anyway!” Double lockdown birthdays are actually good luck, according to me. Real five-leaf clover.’

Zoe also included a picture of her flipping the camera using both hands while standing barefoot on her balcony.

Zoe turned 41 in July and expressed disappointment that she had to hold down two birthdays.

Zoe moved to Sydney with Hamish Blake (her husband for nine years) and their two children Sonny (7 and Rudy (4).

Zoe said that it was great being able to leap into the ocean everyday. She spoke on March’s Today Show about her move from Melbourne to Sydney.

After an epidemic of highly contagious Delta COVID, Greater Sydney was forced to close its doors on 26 June.