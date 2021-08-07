Activision says Modern Warfare 3’s remaster is “not available”. Insist!

Activision insists that a Modern Warfare 3 remake “doesn’t exist”.

Activision issued a statement to CharlieIntel denying recent rumours the publisher was set to release a remaster of Infinity Ward’s 2011 shooter.

“A Modern Warfare 3 campaign or multiplayer remaster is not possible.” “Any reports claiming otherwise” is the statement.

Activision’s announcement is somewhat surprising, considering that the company released Modern Warfare remasters in 2007 and the Modern Warfare campaign in 2009.

Activision is set to unveil the next mainline Call of Duty game, dubbed WW2 Vanguard, soon, with a release set for later this year. The publisher plans deep integration with free-to-play battle royale Warzone, reportedly with a WW2-themed map. It’s also working on an unannounced new Call of Duty mobile game.

Infinity Ward, widely believed to be working on the next Modern Warfare title is expected. This will follow up to the successful 2019 soft reboot.

Activision Blizzard remains embroiled in controversy following the recent California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, discrimination, and a “frat boy” work culture at World of Warcraft maker Blizzard.