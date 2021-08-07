Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red Drops to $300Woot

Now is a prime opportunity to get an Apple Watch Series 6 at a good price, provided you’re not picky about the color. Woot is offering the 40mm Product Red edition with GPS (that is, no cellular) for just $300, or a clean $100 below the usual price. This isn’t the absolute lowest price we’ve seen, but it’s still a solid deal that delivers a high-end smartwatch at a reasonable price.

The Series 6 smartwatch is very functional, even months after its launch. This smartwatch is a refined version of Series 5, with an improved battery life and blood oxygen monitor. However, it still offers a fantastic display and useful health features, as well as an app ecosystem that’s rich in content. WatchOS 8 will expand that functionality, too, with improvements to everything from mindfulness to messages.

The catch, as always, is the timing. Series 7 is likely close at hand, and might include a new design with updated performance and wireless technology. You might want to delay if you are more concerned about the new hardware than you are with saving money. You’ll likely pay much less for Series 6, though, and it’s a much better value at this price than the Apple Watch SE.

Just be aware that Woot’s return policy is stricter than Amazon’s. Woot allows you to return your products in 30 days. The shipping cost will reduce the amount of the refund. The Apple Watch is a good choice, however you should quickly decide if you want it to be kept.

