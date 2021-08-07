Quantcast
Declan Donnelly happily shakes hands after the nuptials Anne-Marie Corbett and Ant McPartlin

By Newslanes Media
Declan Donnelly, Best Man cheers as Ali Astall assists the bridesmaids after Anne-Marie Corbett and Ant McPartlin’s nuptials

By Callum Wells For Mailonline

Published by Last Updated:

Declan Donnelly put on an animated display following the nuptials of Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett in Hampshire on Saturday.

The groom’s television sidekick (45), flashed a huge smile as he exited St. Michael’s Church during the star-studded ceremony. He shook his hands with joy and waved both of them in the air.

Ant’s best man, dressed in black with a bow-tie and a suit, looked smart. He had styled his freshly-cropped dark brown hair into a side-parting.

Glee: Declan Donnelly put on an animated display while exiting the church at Ant McPartlin's wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett on Saturday in Hampshire

Kind: Dec's wife Ali Astall, 43, lent a helping hand to a group of young bridesmaids

Kind: Ali Astall (43), Dec’s wife, helped a bunch of young bridesmaids by lending a hand.

He was charming and wore a pink pastel boutonniere to his left lapel.

Dec’s 43-year-old wife Ali Astall also lent her support to young bridesmaids.

She put on an amazing display wearing a white floral printed mini dress with flowing middle.

Happy: Ever-suave, Dec sported a pastel pink boutonniere on his left lapel and was spotted giving an enthusiastic thumbs-up to photographers

This Australian beauty was born in Australia and wore a white clutch that she accompanied with wine-red-painted nails. She also stepped up her height wearing black shoes.

After Ant (45) and Anne-Marie (43) tied the knot in church, the couple made a lively appearance.

Suzanne Neville designed a floor-length gown for the bride that featured lace details and an off-the shoulder design.

Sweet: Ant and wife Anne-Marie shared a kiss as they stepped out of the church after saying their vows to each other in front of 100 guests

Happy: The pair held hands as they left under the stunning floral arch way and waved to excitable onlookers

Bride and groom: They looked stunning as they stepped out together

Happily: As they left the beautiful floral archway, they held hands and waved at excited onlookers.

Wow: Anne-Marie looked stunning in her gorgeous wedding gown as she arrived for her nuptials to Ant earlier in the day

Anne-Marie wore an elegant long veil that hung down from her back. She pinned her blonde hair back with a stylish updo and used glowing makeup.

Ant smiled brightly and laughed as he headed off with Dec, who was wearing a black suit with a lilac corsage.

A host of celebrities attended the wedding, including Phillip Schofield and Stephen Mulhern as well as Alesha Dixon and Christine Lampard.

Thrilled: Ant beamed as he punched the air in delight while leaving the service which was attended by a host of celebrities

Excited: Ant smiled as he pounded the air with delight, while leaving the service attended by many celebrities.

Publited Sat, 07 August 2021 at 16:46.11 +0000

