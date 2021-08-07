Declan Donnelly happily shakes hands after the nuptials Anne-Marie Corbett and Ant McPartlin

- Advertisement -

Declan Donnelly put on an animated display following the nuptials of Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett in Hampshire on Saturday.

The groom’s television sidekick (45), flashed a huge smile as he exited St. Michael’s Church during the star-studded ceremony. He shook his hands with joy and waved both of them in the air.

Ant’s best man, dressed in black with a bow-tie and a suit, looked smart. He had styled his freshly-cropped dark brown hair into a side-parting.

- Advertisement - Kind: Ali Astall (43), Dec’s wife, helped a bunch of young bridesmaids by lending a hand.

He was charming and wore a pink pastel boutonniere to his left lapel.

She put on an amazing display wearing a white floral printed mini dress with flowing middle.

This Australian beauty was born in Australia and wore a white clutch that she accompanied with wine-red-painted nails. She also stepped up her height wearing black shoes.

After Ant (45) and Anne-Marie (43) tied the knot in church, the couple made a lively appearance.

Suzanne Neville designed a floor-length gown for the bride that featured lace details and an off-the shoulder design.

After exchanging vows, Ant and Anne-Marie shared sweet moments as they left the church.

Happily: As they left the beautiful floral archway, they held hands and waved at excited onlookers.

WOW: Anne Marie looked absolutely stunning in her beautiful wedding dress as she arrived earlier in the morning to marry Ant.

Anne-Marie wore an elegant long veil that hung down from her back. She pinned her blonde hair back with a stylish updo and used glowing makeup.

Ant smiled brightly and laughed as he headed off with Dec, who was wearing a black suit with a lilac corsage.

A host of celebrities attended the wedding, including Phillip Schofield and Stephen Mulhern as well as Alesha Dixon and Christine Lampard.