Equestrian Jessica Springsteen, 29, takes home silver medal Tokyo Olympics

- Advertisement -

Equestrian Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock legend Bruce Springsteen, took home a silver medal on Saturday after competing in the jumping finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 29-year-old rode alongside USA teammates, Laura Kraut, 55, and McClain Ward, 45, in a tense jump off with Sweden at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya.

This comes just a day after being placed fifth in qualifying.

Talented: Jessica Springsteen (29-year-old daughter of Bruce Springsteen), took home the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics equestrian competition

- Advertisement -

Springsteen’s parents Bruce and Patti Scialfa were so euphoric when she called them at their horse farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, that she couldn’t make out what they were saying.

Springsteen stated, moments after the award ceremony, that he FaceTimed them very quickly.

“They were screaming, and I’m not sure we could understand a single word they were saying. I just saw them in their Team USA gear. Although I was unable to make it all out, I can tell they were very excited.

We are proud to announce that the 29-year old rode with USA teammates, McClain Ward (45), and Laura Kraut (55) in a tension-filled jumpoff with Sweden at Baji Koen Equestrian Park

A phenomenal Swedish team was unable to win gold, but the USA won silver

- Advertisement -

Patti Scialfa’s daughter, aged 68, discovered her love for horses at the tender age of four.

After her parents moved from Los Angeles to be closer to their family, she is now ranked 14th worldwide in show jumping. She trains on the 368-acre Colts Neck farm, New Jersey.

The Duke University graduate, who competed on a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion named Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, spoke to Vogue about her relationship with her award-winning horse.

Jessica, the youngest member the US Jumping Olympic Team is

Competitive: This rider took part in a tight jump-off with Sweden at Setagaya’s Baji Koen Equestrian Park

“Don is an extremely talented horse and our partnership has been solid for the last two years.”

She spoke out about her excitement at going to the Olympics as a jumper for the US Olympic Team, and also gave praise to her fellow teammates.

She said, “This is my dream ever since I started to ride, and it still feels surreal,”

“My team mates are former Olympians and riders that I have looked up to all my life. I am looking forward to this opportunity to share it with them.”

A close bond was formed when Jessica competed with Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, a Belgian Warmblood horse who is now 12 years old (pictured).

“It is an honor to represent our country at games. It’s something I am proud of.

She said that while she is looking forward to Tokyo’s final days, she was also excited to be reunited with her family.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, neither her parents, nor her boyfriend Lorenzo De Luca (34-year-old Italian horseman), are able to accompany her to Tokyo.

Jessica is an A-list child. She reportedly discovered her love for horses at the tender age of four. (Photo taken in 2019 with Bruce Springsteen’s dad and Patti Scialfa’s mum)

Jessica spoke to NBC’s Today last month and said that her Grammy-winning father, 71 years old, and her musician mother ‘were so thrilled’ she joined the team, after a lifetime supporting the sport.

“They have supported me from the time I was a little girl, and this is a big dream of mine since all my childhood.

“The sport is a passion for theirs as well and they have been along this journey with me so they’ve always been proud of me, so happy,” she said.