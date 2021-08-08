A new South Park game is in development

According to reports, a brand new South Park game is in the works.

According to Bloomberg, a recent deal struck between South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and ViacomCBS – allegedly valued at around $900 million (PS648m) over six years – seals several new series and “spinoff movies” for streaming service, Paramount+.

Also, the story refers to a “3D Video Game” that will be set in South Park. It is not being developed in partnership with Ubisoft and its partners but instead is underway in an “in-house Studio”.

There is no information at this time. It remains to be determined if the game will follow The Stick of Truth or The Fractured But Whole RPG format or if it will try something different.

This won’t be South Park Digital Studios’ first collaboration on videogames. The Studio is also credited with The Fractured But Whole, The Stick of Truth and, most recently, Phone Destroyer, a mobile game developed by RedLynx, Ubisoft and Ubisoft.

“South Park: The Fractured But Whole is an RPG with tangible qualities and enjoyable passages, but without the bite or imagination you’d expect of the name,” we said in the Eurogamer review of South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

For those who were raised with TV shows, it’s still a thrill just to walk around the familiar place, meet its residents, and enjoy the excitement of watching an episode unfold around you. These are also qualities from the previous game, but they seem to have less impact this time. Ubisoft San Francisco’s revamped combat system helps to reduce the feeling of déjà vu. However, it cannot shake the suspicion that this sequel exists not because the predecessor is so beloved, but because the creators had more ideas.