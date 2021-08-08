Alpinista lands German prize

Alpinista modeled her Granddam’s winning ways when she won the first Group One in the Longines.131st Grosser Preis Von Berlin.

Albanova was the winner of the German feature back in 2004 when it was called the Deutschland-Preis. Her four-year-old granddaughter, Sir Mark Prescott’s granddaughter, followed her lead on Sunday.

Alpinista, who was partnered by Luke Morris and Walton Street, set out with James Doyle to take all the Godolphin representatives in the 12-furlong contest.

Alpinista finished fourth out of eight runners. Morris was happy to wait before taking on the challenge at the end.

Frankel’s filly found enough pressure to take on the challenge of Torquator Tasso. Walton Street kept third.

Prescott stated that she was extremely pleased with her. She stays so, so well. Although she wasn’t doing well at first, she turned in to be less than normal for her age. But she persevered and was a delight.

“Obviously Miss Kirsten Rausing is involved in the decision, but we may have earmarked Cologne’s Preis Von Europa on September 26, and will see what happens. That will likely be the trend.

“She (Rausing), had Albanova with her a few years back, Albanova won that and this race. So we may follow the same pattern, because they are so closely related.

It’s quite interesting to see that Alpinista should be following in her hoofprints. This filly is very healthy. She would do a lot more if she had to.

Alpinista was the winner of the Lancashire Oaks, before she went to Germany. She also chased Love home in the Yorkshire Oaks. Betfair offered 12-1 on her chances this year for the Knavesmire.

Prescott answered a question about whether he was tempted to return to York. He said, “Only if my mother came back so good that I could not resist running.”

“She’d need to feel so good, so I think it is better to relax and try another group one.”

