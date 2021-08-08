Back 4 Blood Beta End Time: Back 4 Blood Early Access End Date is TODAY

Today, August 9th marks the end of Back 4 Blood’s beta on all platforms.
This means even if the pre-ordered game has been placed, the next test will be held before you can login again.
Good news: The Back 4 Blood Open Beta will start this week. This means that more players can jump into servers on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Fans who are still enjoying Back 4 Blood will be able to access the beta version of the game today.
The development team sent a message explaining that pre-ordering allows entry to the Early Access section of Open Beta starting August 5.
Register for Early Access to the Open Beta. However, early access is not guaranteed.
To redeem the Open Beta code, players must create or have a WB Games account.
All players will have access to the Open Beta between August 12-16. You do not need to pre-order in order to play Back 4 Blood within this time.
HOW IS BACK4BLOODEARLYACCESS END TIME DEFINED?
Turtle Rock Studios, developers of Back 4 Blood has announced that they will be closing the beta for Back 4 Blood at 8PM BST on August 9, 2021.
It is unlikely that any progress made in early access will be transferred to full-game experience by 2021.
Early access has five Cleaners available to choose from, as well as a range of weapons, cards, deck building tools, and Ridden that you can slay. There will be two co-op PvE and two PvP missions, along with the possibility to explore Fort Hope.
Gamers on PC will also be able back 4 Blood with DLSS support.
For those that have not used this feature while using Nvidia’s computers powered by Nvidia, DLSS makes use of NVIDIA’s supercomputers for training and improving its AI model.
Your GeForce RTX computer receives the updated models through Game Ready Drivers. Tensor Cores then use their teraflops dedicated AI horsepower in order to run the DLSS AI system in real time.
DLSS allows you to choose from several quality modes – Quality or Ultra Performance, depending on the game – which controls your internal rendering resolution.
The Performance mode allows up to 4X AI super-resolution (i.e. The new Ultra-Performance mode allows for up to 9X AI superresolution (1440p ->8K)
