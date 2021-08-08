Back 4 Blood Beta End Time: Back 4 Blood Early Access End Date is TODAY

Today, August 9th marks the end of Back 4 Blood’s beta on all platforms.

This means even if the pre-ordered game has been placed, the next test will be held before you can login again.

- Advertisement -

Good news: The Back 4 Blood Open Beta will start this week. This means that more players can jump into servers on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Fans who are still enjoying Back 4 Blood will be able to access the beta version of the game today.

The development team sent a message explaining that pre-ordering allows entry to the Early Access section of Open Beta starting August 5.

Register for Early Access to the Open Beta. However, early access is not guaranteed.