Barcelona icon Lionel Messi confirms PSG transfer talks and There are many rival calls

Lionel Messi confirmed in his sad Barcelona farewell that talks are underway to make a dramatic switch from Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine held a press conference this morning to speak to the media and Barcelona supporters around the globe. He also offered some insight into the future.

Barcelona shocked the entire world on Thursday by confirming Messi's departure. A new contract was reached with the player, but La Liga's salary caps prevented formalization. Barca is financially insolvent and Messi's contract with Messi was not subject to negotiation due to the sheer number of Camp Nou players. Messi will now join PSG, with negotiations underway for a two-year initial contract. JUST IN: Man City 'willing to offer Tottenham PS130m plus Arsenal target' to seal Harry Kane signing

There are many clubs interested in this topic. "At this moment, there's nothing close but we're talking about lots of things." Messi took time to clarify any rumors regarding Neymar's, Leandro Peredes, Angel Di Maria, and Marco Verratti. Messi says the photo of the Barcelona icon with four PSG stars was taken while on holiday in Ibiza. However, Messi insists that the photograph had no bearing on his future. Want a pre-season preview of YOUR club's season? Get it in your email and in your letters.

Everyone was talking about this picture. He said, "It's ridiculous." I was to be with Di Maria, Paredes and others in Ibiza. Ney called me. He suggested that we talk. He said, "Let's have a barbecue at our house." Verratti was also there. They joked about my coming to Paris. It was a lucky coincidence.

Publited at Sun, 8 Aug 2021 11:58:39 +0000