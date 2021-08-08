Cindy Crawford wave the American flag during the celebrations of the Olympic athletes

- Advertisement -

Cindy Crawford celebrates the Olympic athletes competing in Tokyo these last few weeks.

55-year-old catwalk queen posted video in which she waved the American flag while standing on a patio looking out at the ocean.

‘Once again, the Olympics provided so much excitement. It was amazing to witness such excellence. Congratulations to all athletes. Cindy captioned this video.

Cindy Crawford celebrates the Olympic athletes competing in Tokyo this weekend.

- Advertisement -

Supermodel was stunning as she took in the breathtaking ocean views before smiling for the cameras.

In a midnight blue and white top, she looked elegant but laid back.

Tokyo handed the Olympic flag to Paris on Sunday, ending the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. The United States walked away with the most medals in the competition. Japan and China were close behind.

Cindy is an iconic supermodel who has been around since the 1980s.

USA Team: Crawford raised an American flag while she took in the ocean breeze

- Advertisement - Keep her cool. She looked lovely in white with a collar and midnight blue leggings.

She was married to Richard Gere, a Hollywood actor from 1991 to 1995.

After their divorce, they were married in 1998 by Rande, a male model and entrepreneur.

They are the parents of Presley (22 years old) and Kaia (19 year-old), who both followed in their parents’ footsteps into modeling.

You’re the team. Tokyo handed the Olympic flag to Paris on Sunday, ending the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. The United States walked away with the most medals. Japan and China were close behind.

Kaia has been a fashion icon since her debut on the catwalk at 16 years old. She has also taken up acting.

After small parts in 2016, and 2017, her biggest role to date was in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Horror Stories.

This show, a spinoff of American Horror Story is shown to teens. It was the second episode of two-art that was broadcast last week.

Her role is also in Double Feature, the upcoming AHS season.