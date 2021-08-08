Dwayne Johnson promises fans that he showers three times per day. After stars, they share their bathing habits

- Advertisement -

Dwayne Johnson, after a number of celebrities spoke out about their infrequent bathing habits, assured his fans that he was not the same.

When a Twitter user brought up the subject Dwayne, 49, wrote: ‘Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.’

The movie star turned fighter, The Rock, said that he takes three showers per day.

Heartthrob: Dwayne Johnson, after a number of celebrities spoke out about their infrequent bathing habits, assured his fans that he was not the same.

- Advertisement - Details: Dwayne (49) wrote that he was the antithesis of “not washing their hands” celebrities when a Twitter user raised the topic.

“Shower (cold), when I get up from my bed in the morning to start my day. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. After I return from work, shower (hot). He shared that he uses the shower to wash his face, wash his body, and exfoliate, as well as sing in it (off-key).

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher started the conversation on celebrity hygiene last month during a podcast appearance.

While on Armchair Expert, which is hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Ashton said: ‘I wash my armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever.’

Mila stated that she washes her “slits, and t**s” and revealed that she didn’t bathe Wyatt (six-years old) and Dimitri (4 years).

- Advertisement - Spicy: The movie star turned fighter, The Rock, admitted that he takes three showers per day

“Now, this is the deal: If they can be seen, you should clean them,” her husband said. “Also, it’s pointless.

Dax and his wife Kristen Bell then went on The View where she revealed she would ‘wait for the stink’ before bathing their daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six.

Dax shared that sometimes five to six days pass between washing their kids’ feet.

“Slits and T**s”: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher started the conversation on celebrity hygiene last month during a podcast interview

Dax and Kristen Bell, his wife, went to The View, where Kristen said she’d ‘wait until the stink’ before she bathed their girls Delta (66) and Lincoln (8/8).

Jake Gyllenhaal joined the choir in a recent Vanity Fair interview saying: ‘More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.’

He said, “I also believe that not bathing is a great way to maintain your skin. We naturally wash our bodies.”

Oral hygiene seems to be an exception. ‘I believe because Elvis Costello was wonderful that bad manners get you nowhere. That’s what I do.