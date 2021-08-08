Quantcast
European eShop Charts: The Top 15 Nintendo Switch Games for July 2021

Nintendo revealed its top fifteen European games. The top 15 games that Nintendo Switch owners have been waiting for since July 2021 has finally been revealed. As expected, it’s The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD which has achieved the most downloads and it’s followed by the recently released Monster Hunter spin-off, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Interesting to note that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which was launched in April 2017, is now at the number 6 spot. This is ahead of Mario Golf: Super Rush at 7.

The Top 15 Nintendo Switch Games for July 2021

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
  2. Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Wings of Ruin
  3. Minecraft
  4. There are many of us
  5. Game Builder Garage
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. Mario Golf: Super Rush
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
  10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  11. Animal Crossing – New Horizons
  12. Tony Hawk’s Skater 1 and 2
  13. Pokemon Sword
  14. Super Mario Party
  15. Miitopia

Publiated at Sun, August 8, 2021 13:00.23 (+0000).

