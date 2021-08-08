France: Travel from the continent to France is now possible without Quarantine Rules change again

France was moved to the amber-plus list by the UK’s latest traffic light changes. This means that rules have been changed again. Children and passengers who have been fully vaccinated are not required to be quarantined upon their return under the new amber lists.
Eluned Morgan, Wales’ Minister for Health, accused the UK Government not to consult them about the changes.
She stated that “Decisions regarding England were made once more without engaging with the Welsh Government and the other devolved governments.”
This is unacceptable. International travel policy impacts all areas of the UK. Welsh interests must be considered in the decision-making process.”
This news was also available on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office website (FCDO).
Georgia, Mexico and La Reunion were included on the redlist. Austria, Germany and Slovenia were also moved to the green.
One travel agent said, however that despite rule changes they haven’t made much difference.
Julia Lo Buesaid from Advantage Travel Partnership said that it was too late to save summer.
According to her, a large number of holiday-makers had made plans already and that the rise in bookings was “marginal”.
Her comments were further emphasized by her: “When most businesses are at 80 percent, it is clear that they need to generate a large volume of revenue to compensate for this shortfall.”
Publiated at Sun, 8 Aug 2021 16:07:36 +0000