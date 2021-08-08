France: Travel from the continent to France is now possible without Quarantine Rules change again

France was moved to the amber-plus list by the UK’s latest traffic light changes. This means that rules have been changed again. Children and passengers who have been fully vaccinated are not required to be quarantined upon their return under the new amber lists.

Eluned Morgan, Wales’ Minister for Health, accused the UK Government not to consult them about the changes.

She stated that “Decisions regarding England were made once more without engaging with the Welsh Government and the other devolved governments.”

This is unacceptable. International travel policy impacts all areas of the UK. Welsh interests must be considered in the decision-making process.”

This news was also available on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office website (FCDO).