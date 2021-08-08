Quantcast
22.8 C
United States of America
Sunday, August 8, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Frontier is an open-world driving simulation made by Dreams Only two persons

By Newslanes Media
0
4

Must read

Frontier is an open-world driving simulation made by Dreams Only two persons

Frontier is not the only game created by Dreams’ tinkerers using Media Molecule’s PlayStation create ‘em-up.

Frontier, released today for anyone who has Dreams, is an open-world driving game featuring exploration, time trial events and collectables to pick up all set within one level. Below is the trailer:

- Advertisement -

The Dreams project was created by a developer named sanderobros and a visual designer, SDorin. SDorin handled the car design, customization parts, decals and additional car physics.

There’s more to come from Frontier, too – according to sanderobros, PSVR support could be around the corner.

Codemasters, it’s your turn! These two might be worth an interview.

Publited Sat, 07 August 2021 at 20:19.59 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHalsey shows off their new postpartum bodies and Ender, a newborn boy’s colourful nursery
Next articleThis online course will teach you how to develop web pages. Bundle
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks