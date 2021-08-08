Frontier is an open-world driving simulation made by Dreams Only two persons

Frontier is not the only game created by Dreams’ tinkerers using Media Molecule’s PlayStation create ‘em-up.

Frontier, released today for anyone who has Dreams, is an open-world driving game featuring exploration, time trial events and collectables to pick up all set within one level. Below is the trailer:

The Dreams project was created by a developer named sanderobros and a visual designer, SDorin. SDorin handled the car design, customization parts, decals and additional car physics.

There’s more to come from Frontier, too – according to sanderobros, PSVR support could be around the corner.

Codemasters, it’s your turn! These two might be worth an interview.