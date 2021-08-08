Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner time: When Yoimiya? Start banner release?

The Genshin Impact event scheduled for this week is launching very soon, with the Sayu and Yoimiya Banner release date the latest part of the ambitious 2.0 expansion.

Yoimiya, a five-star Pyro who wields an a Bow, will headline the Tapestry of Golden Flames Banner.

Yoimiya, the Naganohara Fireworks owner and the Queen of Summer Festival is one of Inazuma’s most talented pyrotechnician.

“Yoimiya, the fifth-star character in Version 2.0 is also joining us. She is a Pyro archer, and an expert on fireworks. Yoimiya is known as “The Queen of Summer Festival”. She excels at creating fireworks to represent people’s dreams and hopes. Sayu is the last of our four-star Ninja characters who can wield an Anemo Vision. She can hold a huge claymore larger than her own despite being small.

Yoimiya is the main character, but Genshin will not be the only one to get a boost.