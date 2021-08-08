Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner time: When Yoimiya? Start banner release?

The Genshin Impact event scheduled for this week is launching very soon, with the Sayu and Yoimiya Banner release date the latest part of the ambitious 2.0 expansion.
Yoimiya, a five-star Pyro who wields an a Bow, will headline the Tapestry of Golden Flames Banner.
Yoimiya, the Naganohara Fireworks owner and the Queen of Summer Festival is one of Inazuma’s most talented pyrotechnician.
“Yoimiya, the fifth-star character in Version 2.0 is also joining us. She is a Pyro archer, and an expert on fireworks. Yoimiya is known as “The Queen of Summer Festival”. She excels at creating fireworks to represent people’s dreams and hopes. Sayu is the last of our four-star Ninja characters who can wield an Anemo Vision. She can hold a huge claymore larger than her own despite being small.
Yoimiya is the main character, but Genshin will not be the only one to get a boost.
A bundle of four-star warriors will also be available, just like with other Banners.
During the August event, this character list will contain:
“Mujina Ninja”*Sayu, “Katzlein Cocktail”*Diona (Cryo),” and “Blazing Riff”*Xinyan(Pyro).
Sayu, who was raised in Shuumatsuban as a child and remains loyal to the organisation, is another major draw for the next weeks.
WHEN WILL THE GENSHIN IMPACT YOIMIYA BANNER COME OFFICE?
Mihoyo Developers has confirmed that Genshin Impact Yoimiya Banner will be released on Tuesday, August 10th.
The event will be open to PC, PS4, and Mobile gamers.
“The Test Run trial will be available during the event wish. To test the characters, travelers may create fixed lines that contain selected trials.
Travelers who complete these challenges will be awarded the appropriate rewards.
This week, a new banner event will be launched that will boost drop rates for some of the top weapons.
The 5-star Thundering Pulse Bow weapon and 5-star Skyward Blade Sword will be included in this package.
In the meantime, four-star weapons Sacrificial Blade, Rainslasher Claymore and Dragon’s Bane Polear) will see a massive drop in their rates.
Genshin Impact is a very popular product that launched last year. It’s currently available only on select platforms.
Genshin can’t be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, but it will launch on Nintendo Switch within the next few months.
