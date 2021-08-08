Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 the final film in the trilogy?

Guardians of the Galaxy’s heroes were introduced to the public in 2014. They also welcomed viewers to the wild world of bounty hunting and space exploration. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 was the sequel to the film. It explored Peter Quill (Chris Pratt’s) relationship with his father, and the connection between his species. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be the final film in the Marvel Series.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is it the final film of the series? Marvel is yet to announce whether the Guardians of the Galaxy series will end. James Gunn (director of the original two films) has now announced that he is no longer part of this franchise following the release of Vol 3. In May, the director was asked this question by a fan on Instagram. "Why do feel Vol 3 will become your last? Why not go to Vol 4?" (sic). Gunn responded: "Because that finishes the story, I began telling in Vol. For me, it's the end. READ MORE: Marvel star Dave Bautista responds to 'not being asked' to return

Let us know your thoughts. What do you think? Join the debate in the comments section here Gunn answered a fan's question about whether he was open to making Vol 4. It's not true. I've seen filmmakers say that way too many times and then go back to what they're saying. For me, 3 is the final straw. This group of Guardians has it even worse. It is highly likely that the third film, as the director mentioned in the comment above, will end the Guardians' story. Dave Bautista, in particular, has stated that he won't be returning after Vol 3. This means Drax the Destroyer will end his story. Bautista stated in an interview that he plans to make Vol 3 his final. It's how I assumed it worked. Trilogies are what we do. James Gunn already said that this is his final film. I will finish it when James' done."

Bautista said, "And also, I'm going to turn 54 by the time Guardians 3 is out, and the shirtless thing just keeps getting harder for me." "It's been a wonderful journey, and now I want to wrap it all up." Recently, he toldExpress.co.ukAbout hisMarvel Films: Experience while you work. Bautista stated that "on the Marvel movies I feel like I am working for somebody." It's still my job.

Bautista said, “The truth is that I feel so at home playing Drax. Now, I have done many movies as Drax. “Drax has been so well fleshed out. “I feel so at ease with him. I know his name, my castmates, and their characters. I also know James’ style of directing, and how it will be. Star added, “I am in cruise control together with Drax!” He is so familiar to me. It’ll bring you back to your comfort zone, Drax, I think. That luxury is it. It’s that luxury.

After Avengers Endgame the Guardians have been somewhat split. The original Gamora (Zoe Saldana) was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) during Avengers Infinity War, but her timeline alternative has now entered the fray – despite having no knowledge of her love for Quill. After fighting with her father Thanos, Nebula was also brought on board. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and Vol 2 are available on Disney Plus now. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be released in cinemas by 2023. SOURCE / SOURCE

Publiated at Sun, 8 Aug 2021 09:09:00 +0000