Halsey shows off their new postpartum bodies and Ender, a newborn boy’s colourful nursery

On Saturday, Halsey and Alev Aydin shared an intimate glimpse into their lives as moms. This was just three weeks after they welcomed a boy together.

In addition to showing off baby Ender’s colorful nursery, the 26-year-old Grammy nominee – who uses she/they pronouns – shared an up-close snap of their lean postpartum belly.

“Well ….this it looks like,” Closer’s singer wrote in the caption to their slideshow. It featured two photos of their infant rocking tie dye onesies.

One of the adorable pictures showed Aydin holding his baby in his arms while he kissed the head.

Ender had drawings on his bedroom walls, as well as a neon rainbow light and his name written in patterns. There was also a “feel good worm” attached to the wall.

“Pet this Worm when you feel sad, and soon you will be feeling happy,” reads a piece of blue paper that has a worm made of colored beads.

The living room was decorated with a flower rug and a seat that resembled a mushroom.

Halsey has over 25.6 million followers on Instagram. Many were quick to praise the star for their interior design and to praise them for sharing photos of their stretch marks.

Mama, proudly wear those Tiger stripes! It’s great to see, one of the comments commended.

They shared this sweet picture four days ago of their baby boy, which they took outside in a park sitting on the grass.

Star’s baby was wearing a cute pair of pants and a white shirt with cartoon poodles.

Halsey and their son enjoyed quality time together, so he bared many tattoos including two roses on his shoulder.

Ender was shivering in the blanket of a grey fuzzy blanket as Halsey showed only half his face.

This new mother chose to cover her dark hair with a baseball cap, and she wore rose-tinted glasses.

Halsey and their son, Noah, were born last month.

The couple announced their news on Instagram. A sweet, black-and white photo of the baby cradled in hospital while Alev watched lovingly was posted.

‘Gratitude. The most rare and joyous birth. Love is the power behind this birth. Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/21,” wrote the new parent.

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane was born Halsey. She announced her pregnancy via Instagram on January 26, 2016.

In the August 2021 issue of Allure, Halsey opened up about their journey to motherhood as well as how their romance with the Turkish filmmaker bloomed.

The couple was first pictured together on October 2020, in photos exclusive to Dailymail.com. However, romance rumors were rumored to have started several months prior when the pair got matching tattoos for their June 2020 wedding.

The couple revealed how Alev and they were best friends for many years before their relationship turned romantic.

“Alev and me have been good friends for over four years. Our relationship blossomed into romance when the stars aligned. It was clear that we were like “Oh my god!” “You’re the one I should start a family.”

Adding: “A lot of people had different opinions.”

Halsey said, “Nobody knew that I was in a relationship with someone.” People were entitled to updates, such as “I met someone, I’m going on dates. It’s becoming serious. We’re planning a family, and we have a baby. This is the gender …’

Star added, “I signed up for my entire life to give it away. My loved ones did not.”

In March, Halsey stated on their Instagram Stories that their pregnancy had been ‘100% planned’. They also said that they tried very hard to get this baby.

Halsey changed the pronouns of their names to she/they that month: ‘For anyone asking about my updated IG bio: I’m happy with any pronouns! I find the inclusion of both “they” and “she” to be most authentic. You know me well enough to know how important it is to me that this expression be outwardly. Thank you for being the best.

Rolling Stone revealed that Halsey was pregnant with Halsey in 2015. However, they had an unplanned miscarriage just before the show.

After the event, Nightmare’s Nightmare singer took to the stage.

“It was the most angriest performance I have ever given in my entire life. It was that moment in my life when I realized, “I don’t feel like an f *****g person anymore.”‘ They told the magazine.

“This thing, Halsey or Halsey took priority and precedence over all other decisions I made about this whole situation, from the time I discovered it to the point it ended in disaster. “I walked off the stage and went to the parking lot, and I just stared at throwing up,” the star stated.

Halsey said that they fought themselves over miscarriage, because they wanted to be moms more than pop stars and more than anything else in the world.

Artist has spoken out about endometriosis, and how they are considering freezing their eggs.

Halsey was previously with Evan Peters and G-Eazy.