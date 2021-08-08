JoJo 6: Release date for Bizarre Adventure Watch the trailer for December release

Only on Netflix: “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCE, premiering globally from December 2021”

The Netflix Geeked tweeted: “Get ready. JOJO’S BIZARRE AVENTURE STONE OCEAN premieres on Netflix globally this December!

The premiere trailer for JoJo Part 6 was shown during a stream on Warner Bros Japan Anime Youtube channel.

JoJo Part 6 will be released in 2021. It is one of many highly anticipated animes.

JoJo Part 6 will be released in Japanese cinemas December. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie will also launch in Japanese cinemas, and the eagerly awaited adaptation to Chainsaw Man by MAPPA is due in 2021.

In 2021, the second season of Demon Slayer will air. There’s also part 2 of Attack on Titan.

