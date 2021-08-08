Quantcast
25.7 C
United States of America
Sunday, August 8, 2021
type here...
Gaming

JoJo 6: Release date for Bizarre Adventure Watch the trailer for December release

By Newslanes Media
0
3

Must read

JoJo 6: Release date for Bizarre Adventure Watch the trailer for December release

Only on Netflix: “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCE, premiering globally from December 2021”

The Netflix Geeked tweeted: “Get ready. JOJO’S BIZARRE AVENTURE STONE OCEAN premieres on Netflix globally this December!

- Advertisement -

The premiere trailer for JoJo Part 6 was shown during a stream on Warner Bros Japan Anime Youtube channel.

JoJo Part 6 will be released in 2021. It is one of many highly anticipated animes.

JoJo Part 6 will be released in Japanese cinemas December. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie will also launch in Japanese cinemas, and the eagerly awaited adaptation to Chainsaw Man by MAPPA is due in 2021.

In 2021, the second season of Demon Slayer will air. There’s also part 2 of Attack on Titan.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Sun, 8 Aug 2021 16:06:08 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThese Toxic Critters Have Evolved a Surprising Way to Avoid Poisoning Themselves
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks