Khloe Kardashian shares ‘Happiness’ Quotes amid Tristan Thompson’s Trade

He is coming home!Tristan ThompsonAfter being traded, he will be able to play in California basketball.Khloe KardashianShe seemed happy to make the change.

The reality star, 37, didn’t respond to the news directly, but she shared several optimistic quotes on Sunday, August 8. Every situation is temporary. “So, enjoy life when it is good. Remember that life will never be perfect and there are better times ahead.

A second quote was attributed toYung PuebloRead, Happiness isn’t about achieving every result or satisfying every desire. Being happy is living a life that you are able to fully enjoy and not be constantly hungry for more. This inner peace comes from accepting change.

Thompson’s deal to move from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings was announced on Saturday, August 7. Thompson, a 30-year-old center, spent almost ten years with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Boston Celtics in 2020. After just one season, he’ll be leaving New England to move to California where his kids live.

ThompsonPrince is the father of Prince 4,He shares his ex-girlfriend with a model,Jordy CraigHe also shares a daughter. He has a daughter.TrueWith Kardashian.

In late 2020, the Good American founder was concerned about Thompson’s distance from her. This concern came before Thompson moved to Boston.

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired June, Kardashian stated, “I don’t mind Boston. But once you’ve had kids, it can be different.” Though she and the Canada native were still together at the time (they later split), she explained that her concern about bouncing back and forth between coasts was really about True’s well being.

The Dose & Co. investor stated that True has lived in L.A. her entire life — she is related to her cousins and that there’s a preschool at her house. It’s COVID so it’s not possible to just fly her to Boston and find classes. All is gone. Maybe if this was another year, I would be more willing to allow her to move on. What am I to do? You can take her to a condo and keep her inside.

Kardashian ultimately decided to stay in Boston. Thompson will be playing for the Sacramento Kings in California when he returns from California. The Golden 1 Arena is approximately 6 hours drive away from Calabasas. If he is flying, however, it may be less than 90 minutes.

Kardashian previously spoke out about how difficult it can be to coparent with an ex.

It’s difficult. “It’s difficult for me,” E! In October 2019, the E! personality stated that it was not easy for her. It would have been easier to just keep my daughter far away, and then be like, “No, you’ve hurt me.” But True never did. He and I share our relationship. Tristan and True also have theirs. “I will not be in between that. I do not believe in it.”

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016, and True was born two years later. Multiple relationships followed.Cheating scandalsInclude one withKylie JennerEx-BFF of’sJordyn WoodsThey split in 2018.Us Weekly ConfirmedTheir reunion was in August 2020, and they split again the next June.

An insider revealed to Us that the girls were performing well until Tristan and these women came out claiming they had a relationship with Tristan. “She struggles because Tristan is the father of True, and she wants to be on good terms with him but is having trouble because she sees him as a cheater and thinks it’ll continue to happen if she takes him back.”

Publiated at Sun, 8 Aug 2021 23.28:40 +0000