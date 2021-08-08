Lautaro Martinez agent confirms Tottenham decision Transfer after payment of a ‘Spurs agreement fee’

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez wants to stay at the club this summer, despite Tottenham Hotspur agreeing a fee to sign him, according to his agent. Spurs and Inter have reportedly shaken hands on a deal in excess of PS60million for Martinez.
Martinez’s agent Alejandro Camano has confirmed to Italian media that Martinez, 23, has chosen to remain at Inter for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.
He stated that “Lautaro was happy at Inter, and in Italy.” He has decided to remain.
Inter will never let him leave. Never. Lautaro is an Inter player, and he loves Italy.
Publited at Sun, 8 Aug 2021 13.00:07 p.m. +0000