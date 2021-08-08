Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils hoping Club set: To use PSG’s chase for Lionel Messi in their favor, French star priced at PS50m, plus more! 8th August 2021

Manchester United are in the final stages of their preparations for the upcoming season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has Jadon Sancho, Tom Heaton and Raphael Varane in this summer’s squad.

Although the Red Devils aim for the sky, the Norwegian hopes for some more improvements to his team over the coming weeks.

Manchester United is keen to sign a new Midfielder for Old Trafford. Red Devils will also likely to sell a number of players by the end August. Let’s now take a look at some of the most significant Manchester United transfers from August 2021.

Manchester United hoping to use PSG’s pursuit of Lionel Messi to their advantage

Eduardo Camavinga

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United hopes Paris Saint-Germain’s pursuit for Lionel Messi gives them an edge in their race for Eduardo Camavinga. According to Daily Mail, the Red Devils plan on bringing in a midfielder and currently have the Frenchman as their target.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Camavinga would be a great addition to his team. Although the Premier League titans want to welcome Camavinga to Old Trafford as he is 18 years old, Real Madrid and PSG are also interested in his services.

Manchester United believes that the right time has come to take a dive for Lionel Messi, thanks to his impending move from the Parc des Princes. The blockbuster deal with Ligue 1 has kept the giants of Ligue 1 busy, so the Red Devils want to get a leg up on their competitors.

Los Blancos may also be out due to financial problems. Manchester United could still have an opportunity to secure Camavinga’s services, even though he prefers to move to Spain.

Red Devils are setPSFrench star: 50m Price tag

Anthony Martial

According to The Mirror, Manchester United has set an indicative price of PS50m for Anthony Martial. According to The Mirror, the Red Devils will consider offers from Frenchman to sell players in order to fund more transfers. Martial’s time at Old Trafford has been turbulent. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to transfer him.

Inter Milan wants to loan Anthony Martial to United. United would agree to their request that an obligation to purchase be part of any agreement. United wants to recover most of the PS50m that they spent to sign Martial. [@MullockSMirror] — MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoopAugust 7, 2021

Inter Milan and Everton both are interested in the Frenchman. The former identified him as an alternative to Romelu Lukaku. Manchester United are looking to recover the PS50m that they paid to sign Martial, and would prefer a permanent contract over loan moves.

Paris Saint-Germain pursuing Manchester United’s ace

Paul Pogba

According to The Express via The Athletic, Paris Saint-Germain have decided not to pursue Paul Pogba this summer and will instead try to sign the Frenchman on a free deal next summer. The Ligue 1 team is preparing for Lionel Messi’s arrival at Parc des Princes. They are not looking to break UEFA financial fair play rules by signing Pogba right now.

PSG’s Lionel Messi arrival would signal that the French club has ended their interest in Paul Pogba signing this summer. [@LaurensJulien] #mufc — United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC).August 8, 2021

Manchester United are keen to tie Pogba down to a new contract, however, if their efforts fail, PSG may join the fight for Pogba’s signature in the next year.

