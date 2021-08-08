Medieval lovers rejoice! Mini Gothic castle now available Romantic stay at Dover

Situated at the Dover Castle Garrison, the Grade II-listed building is available to book on AirBnb, for a luxury stay fit any nobleman. The historical accommodations offer guests the opportunity to relax in a private master bedroom that has a double canopied bed and a separate guest room.

You can dress up in fairytale style with a separate dressing room and turret.

This castle can be home to up to four people for a few nights. There is an additional sofa bed that can accommodate extra guests. It’s ideal for families who want a relaxing staycation.

As reported by Kent Live, there is even a spacious living room, dining area and modern kitchen where you can create your own medieval style banquet.

This Gothic castle was built in 1850 and originally served as the gateway to officers’ accommodations at Dover Castle Garrison.