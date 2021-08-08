NASCAR at Watkins Glen live updates, results, highlights From the 2021 Road Race

After a three week hiatus NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen for the Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

The race on Sunday will feature two drivers: Chase Elliott (winner of the previous two New York Road Track races) and Martin Truex Jr. who scored top-two finishes in each of his three most recent visits, including a victory in 2017.

The 16-driver playoff NASCAR race is also intriguing. There are only four regular season races remaining to decide the final playoff field. Aric Almirola won the Foxwood Resorts Casino 301 race on July 18. This gave the season thirteen unique winners. Tyler Reddick was placed winless.

NASCAR at Watkins Glen live updates, highlights

All times Eastern

3.24 PMLogano leads, by the side; Keselowski is no longer in top 10 following the caution.

3:18 p.m. Caution 1 (Lap 11).Be cautious about competition

3.15 PMThe leader is now at Turn 6.

3.07 pmBrad Keselowski led each lap at Watkins Gen. In the top 10 he was closely followed by Joey Logano and Kyle Larson as well as Denny Hamlin, Truex Jr..

3.03 pmThey’re gone!

2.54 pmSunday’s race will feature 90 laps and 220.5 mile stages. Stages end at Laps 20 and 40.

2.19 PMAric Almirola: “I’m here for knocking over pins, win races, but I’m out of pins.”

2.08 pmThis is a significant achievement for the two-time winner of this track.

2.10 p.m.Additional information about Christopher Bell and Elliott’s L1 sanctions:

NASCAR start time today

Time 3.30 p.m. ET (TV time)

3.30 p.m. ET (TV time) Television channel NBCSN (TSN 3.5 in Canada).

NBCSN (TSN 3.5 in Canada). You can stream live: NBCSports.com | fuboTV (Free 7 Day Trial(

Soon after 3:00 p.m., the green flag will be raised for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Race at Watkins Glen International. ET

Although the race may start on schedule, it’s possible that drivers will race on rain tires. The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday in Watkins Glen, N.Y., calls for a 30 percent chance of rain, with showers and thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. The high temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid to low 80s, with mostly sunny skies.

Watkins Glen: NASCAR’s starting line-up

This is Sunday’s Watkins Glen International race, The Go Bowling at The Glen.

Get started Driver Number of Cars The Team 1 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 2 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 3. Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 4. Kyle Larson 5. Hendrick Motorsports 5. Kevin Harvick 4. Stewart-Haas Racing 6. Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7. Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 8. Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Martin Truex Jr. 19. Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 11 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 12 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 13 Tyler Reddick 8. Richard Childress Racing 14 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 15 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 16 Austin Dillon 3. Richard Childress Racing 17 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 19. Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 20 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 22 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 23 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 24 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 25 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 26 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 27 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 28 Ryan Newman 6. Roush Fenway Racing 29 Corey LaJoie 7. Spire Motorsports 30 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 31 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 32 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 33 Kyle Tilley 78 Live Fast Motorsports 34 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 36 James Davison 51 Petty Ware Racing 37 RC Enerson 15 Rick Ware Racing

