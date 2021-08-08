NASCAR at Watkins Glen live updates, results, highlights From the 2021 Road Race

After a three week hiatus NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen for the Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.
The race on Sunday will feature two drivers: Chase Elliott (winner of the previous two New York Road Track races) and Martin Truex Jr. who scored top-two finishes in each of his three most recent visits, including a victory in 2017.
The 16-driver playoff NASCAR race is also intriguing. There are only four regular season races remaining to decide the final playoff field. Aric Almirola won the Foxwood Resorts Casino 301 race on July 18. This gave the season thirteen unique winners. Tyler Reddick was placed winless.
Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from NASCAR’s race at Watkins Glen on Sunday. For complete results of the Go Bowling at The Glen Road Race, follow this link.
NASCAR at Watkins Glen live updates, highlights
All times Eastern
3.24 PMLogano leads, by the side; Keselowski is no longer in top 10 following the caution.
3:18 p.m. Caution 1 (Lap 11).Be cautious about competition
3.15 PMThe leader is now at Turn 6.
3.07 pmBrad Keselowski led each lap at Watkins Gen. In the top 10 he was closely followed by Joey Logano and Kyle Larson as well as Denny Hamlin, Truex Jr..
3.03 pmThey’re gone!
2.54 pmSunday’s race will feature 90 laps and 220.5 mile stages. Stages end at Laps 20 and 40.
2.19 PMAric Almirola: “I’m here for knocking over pins, win races, but I’m out of pins.”
2.08 pmThis is a significant achievement for the two-time winner of this track.
2.10 p.m.Additional information about Christopher Bell and Elliott’s L1 sanctions:
NASCAR start time today
- Time3.30 p.m. ET (TV time)
- Television channelNBCSN (TSN 3.5 in Canada).
Soon after 3:00 p.m., the green flag will be raised for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Race at Watkins Glen International. ET
Although the race may start on schedule, it’s possible that drivers will race on rain tires. The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday in Watkins Glen, N.Y., calls for a 30 percent chance of rain, with showers and thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. The high temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid to low 80s, with mostly sunny skies.
Watkins Glen: NASCAR’s starting line-up
This is Sunday’s Watkins Glen International race, The Go Bowling at The Glen.
|Get started
|Driver
|Number of Cars
|The Team
|1
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|3.
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|4.
|Kyle Larson
|5.
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5.
|Kevin Harvick
|4.
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6.
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7.
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8.
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|11
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|8.
|Richard Childress Racing
|14
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|15
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|16
|Austin Dillon
|3.
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|19.
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|20
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|23
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|24
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|26
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|27
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|28
|Ryan Newman
|6.
|Roush Fenway Racing
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|7.
|Spire Motorsports
|30
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|31
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|32
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|Kyle Tilley
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|34
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|36
|James Davison
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|37
|RC Enerson
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
Publiated at Sun, Aug 08 2021 19:23.43 +0000