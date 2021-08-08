Oliver Hudson posts an emotional message on the famous Family Show Support



Hanna Fillingham

Oliver Hudson, the son of Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson shared an emotion-filled post on Instagram as his sister showed support.



Oliver HudsonHe has a loving family and enjoys an active career as an actor.

Goldie HawnThe son of the late entrepreneur is well-known for his senses of humor and humorous social media posts.But he did reflect on his childhood last week and shared an emotional message.

A picture was posted by the father-of-three of him as a young boy with the caption “Listen child.. your future’s going to be great but you will have to take antidepressants.”

Loading the Player

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn weeps as she remembers Oliver Hudson

It shouldn’t surprise me that you make such a stupid face.. but, it’s a good look. OLIVER HUDSON I love the hat and sweater combination …”

Kate HudsonOne of the first to express her support via the comments was she, who wrote: “I love your.”

Oliver was praised for being honest by othersOne wrote, “Well there’s no shame in taking good care of your mental well-being and your photo is beautiful,” while the other wrote: “I believe we are all okay now. Keep going. Another added, “It happens even to the best of us.”

Oliver Hudson posted an emotion-filled post along with a photo of his childhood.

Oliver is the oldest child of Goldie Hudson and Bill Hudson. They are also parents to Kate.

Actor and his sister are in a difficult relationship with their biological fatherThey affectionately call Kurt Russell, their long-term boyfriend, ‘Pa’.

Oliver said that in 2018, he exchanged texts with his dad. In 2016, Kate spoke out about her father in an interview with Howard Stern. She said that she understood the issues and it was something that he had to deal with.

Oliver has a very close relationship with his mother Goldie Hawn

Popular actor Oliver is also a father to sons Wilder and Bohdi, as well as daughter Rio, with his wife Erinn. Oliver is a father to his three children, and recently admitted that he loves being one.HELLO!He was content being with his family and decided to give up on having kids.

He did admit that he would not be surprised to see Kate have another child.

Kurt Russell was a part of the raising Goldie’s kids Oliver and Kate Hudson

Oliver is also a brother to Kate. Wyatt Russell was born in December after Meredith Hagner, Oliver’s wife, gave birth, and he became a father himself.

Buddy Goldie is the seventh grandchild of Kate and Oliver. Oliver and Kate are both grandmothers to Oliver and Rani, the Hollywood legend.

