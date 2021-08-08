Open-world Power Rangers game cancelled Batman Arkham Rangers

A former developer has opened the case on an abandoned Power Rangers game, with lots of detail and excellent artwork. It would have been co-op and open-world, and the project is described as being “basically [Batman] Arkham Rangers”, or “Gotham Knights” five years prior to its announcement.

Power Rangers’ most popular game was Power Rangers Battle for the Grid in 2019. It launched to mixed acclaim in 2019, and became the first beat-em up to cross-play on four platforms. The Power Rangers’ cancelled game, known internally as Project Nomad, was likely released around the same time that Battle for the Grid. Or may have even been out now since it was pitched only in 2016.

- Advertisement -

The cancelled title was revealed by Jason Bischoff, who served at Blizzard for eight years before joining Power Rangers license holders Saban in 2016 – even becoming director of the entire Power Rangers brand for a time in 2018, according to their LinkedIn profile.

Saban was presented with a three-A Power Rangers game by Bischoff. They described it as an “ambitious and open-world cooperative that captured the energy teamwork history of the franchise through new lenses” (basically, “Arkham” Rangers…or Gotham Knights five years prior to [its] announcement).

Let’s talk about the 2016 AAA #powerrangers game that never was: PROJECT NOMAD! #powerdown 1/6 pic.twitter.com/injTXorSdq — Jason Bischoff (@shadowpiper) August 6, 2021

Saban was unable to finance the project, and potential partners in publishing or development were forced out. So, it appears that the project didn’t really get off the ground even though the idea sounds great.

Let’s just enjoy this incredible art and kickass setup for now. Eltar is under occupation and being liberated by Rangers across the galaxy. There are many more stories to tell. Happy Weekending, all! All, may the power protect you! #powerdown 6/6 pic.twitter.com/PUJN8u2GTz — Jason Bischoff (@shadowpiper) August 6, 2021

This is not the first game that sounds promising to be cancelled. Today, we saw a trailer of the Duke Nukem-related game. And speaking of Batman/DC Comics, art from an upcoming Batman: Arkham Knight sequel was posted online. Superman almost got his own game, Batman: Arkham Asylum.

- Advertisement -

Publited at Sun, 8 Aug 2021 17:03:11 +0000