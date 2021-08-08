It is likely that the next-generation BMW 7 Series will be one of most exciting cars before 2025. Jozef Kaban was the BMW Chief Designer during 2017. The project started in 2017. Kaban, who took over design duties for BMW in 2017, told us during an interview that the 7 Series would depart from the Fxx-style design and enter a new realm.

A few years later, Kaban has returned to the VW Group. Domagoj Duc is the BMW Design Team leader. It’s not clear at this time what Dukec was involved in the design process for the 7 Series. However, one thing is certain: The new limousine will stand out based on spy photos. This year’s 7 Series saw one of the most significant facelifts in BMW history. The safe, evolutionary design is long gone. In came the bold, large kidney grille. It’s fitting that the 7 Series continues on this bold and bold design path.

The new 7 Series family will launch in 2023 with split headlights and a larger kidney grill. A rectangular body shape is also on the horizon. The 7 Series’ design concept has remained the same, combining luxury, sportiness, and sophistication. This time, however, there is an added trait: it’s more tech-savvy than ever.

Ascariss Design’s latest rendering is based upon spy photos. It also incorporates the above design cues. There are many details that can be hidden by camouflage and fake body panels so final products may vary slightly. The majority of rendering artists have mastered digital camo removal and are talented. Their efforts enable us to “early view” the exterior design.