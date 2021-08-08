Sky Q: GolfPass: View Tuition Content









Michael Bannon discusses the benefits of getting juniors involved with golf and shares his teaching philosophy, while Rory McIlroy reveals Bannon’s coaching was instrumental when breaking into the game – see the full GolfPass video on Sky Q

Michael Bannon shares his philosophy and discusses how juniors can get involved in golf. Rory McIlroy says that Bannon’s coaching helped him break into the game. Watch the complete GolfPass video at Sky Q

GolfPass now on Sky Q. We are showing some exclusive content every week. This week we focus on the “Learn” section, where you will find many tuition videos that can help improve your game.

Sky Q is the area for golf and features that you will find 10 GolfPass tuition programs which you can try free of charge.

- Advertisement -

GolfPass offers a unique way to improve your game. There is an online program that will help you ‘break 100. Perhaps you want to get a little more distance off the tee. Rory McIlroy offers a program to help golfers get more distance. No matter what your golf goals might be, our team of coaches will help you reach them.

GolfPass has compiled a collection of quality instruction by some of the most brilliant minds in golf.

Rory is excited to be a huge part of GolfPass and hopes it will help grow the game and attract a new generation of young players to the sport Rory is thrilled to play a major role in GolfPass. He hopes that it will grow the game, and draw a younger generation to the sport.

GolfPass has assembled an elite group of pro-players and coaches that are truly unmatched. Some of the most renowned golfers in the world include McIlroy and Justin Rose, as well as Martin Hall and Martin Bannon and Martin Chuck.

This exclusive video from GolfPass is available on Sky Q for a preview of the ……… tuition.

Me & My Golf – Total Game Series: Driver

- Advertisement -

Andy and Piers will help you get the best out of your driver. You will see how the pros do it at impact, and they’ll also show you how you can get there. You will be shown how to fix your slice, and they’ll also explain the secrets to taking a larger turn to maximize your distance.

Andrew Rice Breaking 100 – Hole 1: A Reliable Swing

Andrew explores the fundamentals, basics, and big picture ideas to show you how to get to 100.

Breaking 90 With Martin Chuck Hole 1: Building the Foundation for a Reliable Swing

You’ve probably heard it all before. But Martin Chuck has given it a Martin Chuck twist.

Book a round on one of the 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland to get the lowest prices

Martin Hall, Hole 1: Philosophy: Breaking 80

Martin discusses the characteristics that are required to get into the 70s. It all begins here, from attitude to the three essential rules for scoring well

Breaking Par With Cameron McCormick Hole 1 – Known Friend/Known enemy

- Advertisement -

Cameron will help you build an imaginary wall starting from the fairway.

Rory was fortunate to have Michael Bannon as a coach.

How to break into the game: Juniors, Hole 1 Philosophy

Michael Bannon shares his philosophy and discusses how juniors can get involved in golf. Rory McIlroy is joined by Michael Bannon to discuss how Bannon helped him get into golf.

Breaking Bad Habits: All Swing – Essential Knowledge

Martin Hall provides the necessary information to help you navigate Break Bad Habits. Martin Hall shares the necessary knowledge to help you navigate this Break Bad Habits series. Martin also shares the right angle and how to practice the swing analysis camera properly to maximize the benefits of this series.

GolfPass has many tips to help you break bad habits.

Breaking Bad Habits: A Short Game. Chipping: Too far back

Andrew Rice shows how changing your ball position and weight distribution can lead to a more shallow angle of attack, and improved chip shots just off the green.

Breaking Bad Habits – Tee Shot Club Selection

Martin Chuck shows you how to stay safe and make more fairways by making simple adjustments to your club selections, tee heights and pre-shot routines.

Make Your Game Better: Perfecting Your Putting Setup

Martin and Lisa Hall discuss set-up basics, something that they believe is the first step in improving your putting. The two share practice tools and give feedback on how they are progressing with set-up.