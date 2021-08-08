Sky Q: GolfPass: View Tuition Content

GolfPass now available on Sky Q. GolfPass offers you tuition from top players and coaches. This exclusive deal is only for Sky VIP customers. Simply say “GolfPass” into your Sky Q remote, or visit www.sky.com/golfpass. To find out more
Last updated: 06/08/21 at 6:34pm
GolfPass now on Sky Q. We are showing some exclusive content every week. This week we focus on the “Learn” section, where you will find many tuition videos that can help improve your game.
Sky Q is the area for golf and features that you will find 10 GolfPass tuition programs which you can try free of charge.
GolfPass offers a unique way to improve your game. There is an online program that will help you ‘break 100. Perhaps you want to get a little more distance off the tee. Rory McIlroy offers a program to help golfers get more distance. No matter what your golf goals might be, our team of coaches will help you reach them.
GolfPass has compiled a collection of quality instruction by some of the most brilliant minds in golf.
GolfPass has assembled an elite group of pro-players and coaches that are truly unmatched. Some of the most renowned golfers in the world include McIlroy and Justin Rose, as well as Martin Hall and Martin Bannon and Martin Chuck.
This exclusive video from GolfPass is available on Sky Q for a preview of the ……… tuition.
Me & My Golf – Total Game Series: Driver
Andy and Piers will help you get the best out of your driver. You will see how the pros do it at impact, and they’ll also show you how you can get there. You will be shown how to fix your slice, and they’ll also explain the secrets to taking a larger turn to maximize your distance.
Andrew Rice Breaking 100 – Hole 1: A Reliable Swing
Andrew explores the fundamentals, basics, and big picture ideas to show you how to get to 100.
Breaking 90 With Martin Chuck Hole 1: Building the Foundation for a Reliable Swing
You’ve probably heard it all before. But Martin Chuck has given it a Martin Chuck twist.
Book a round on one of the 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland to get the lowest prices
Martin Hall, Hole 1: Philosophy: Breaking 80
Martin discusses the characteristics that are required to get into the 70s. It all begins here, from attitude to the three essential rules for scoring well
Breaking Par With Cameron McCormick Hole 1 – Known Friend/Known enemy
Cameron will help you build an imaginary wall starting from the fairway.
How to break into the game: Juniors, Hole 1 Philosophy
Michael Bannon shares his philosophy and discusses how juniors can get involved in golf. Rory McIlroy is joined by Michael Bannon to discuss how Bannon helped him get into golf.
Breaking Bad Habits: All Swing – Essential Knowledge
Martin Hall provides the necessary information to help you navigate Break Bad Habits. Martin Hall shares the necessary knowledge to help you navigate this Break Bad Habits series. Martin also shares the right angle and how to practice the swing analysis camera properly to maximize the benefits of this series.
Breaking Bad Habits: A Short Game. Chipping: Too far back
Andrew Rice shows how changing your ball position and weight distribution can lead to a more shallow angle of attack, and improved chip shots just off the green.
Breaking Bad Habits – Tee Shot Club Selection
Martin Chuck shows you how to stay safe and make more fairways by making simple adjustments to your club selections, tee heights and pre-shot routines.
Make Your Game Better: Perfecting Your Putting Setup
Martin and Lisa Hall discuss set-up basics, something that they believe is the first step in improving your putting. The two share practice tools and give feedback on how they are progressing with set-up.
Publiated at Sun, 8 Aug 2021 23.26:46 +0000