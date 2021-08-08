Quantcast
18.4 C
United States of America
Sunday, August 8, 2021
type here...
Entertainment

Stock restock for Bumper PS5 UK: GAME Argos and Amazon may all soon have stock

By Newslanes Media
0
20

Must read

Stock restock for Bumper PS5 UK: GAME Argos and Amazon may all soon have stock

Argos usually restocks the PS5 Disc or Digital consoles, but in the past the retailer has also had stock of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

GAME has also updated its website with information about the PS5 purchasing options that will be offered in its next stock.

- Advertisement -

Online pre-orders are available. They will be released on August 20, with 27 product listings.

These include bundles, digital standalone consoles and PS5 Disc.

Amazon sells digital consoles and the PS5 Disc, but not like Argos.

Amazon recently changed things to make PS5 restocks only available for Amazon Prime customers.

- Advertisement -

Publited at Sun, 8 Aug 2021 12:17.16 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOwners of petrol cars are expected to “suffer” and “spend more money” due to their vehicles. The AA warns about E10 fuel change,
Next articleAmy Robach is unrecognisable in long, wavy hair. Her daughter shared an amazing photo from school
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks