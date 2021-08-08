The Grandma To Be! Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora, is Pregnant

She will be a grandmaLisa VanderpumpThe daughter of a deceased fatherPandora Vanderpump SaboShe is currently pregnant with her first baby.

Vanderpump Rules’ star daughter, aged 35, made the announcement on Saturday, August 7. She walked the pink carpet with her mother, who is 60, and showed off her bump. The Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s 5th Annual World Dog Day was held in West Hollywood.

The fitted navy blue dress she wore with floral prints showed her baby bump. Pandora had been hiding her midsection from social media for many months prior to this reveal.

LVP Sangria’s founder, said that she and her husband.Jason Sabo“We are beyond delighted.”

According to her, it is a great blessing for all of us after a hard year. This new chapter is so exciting for us.

The baby will arrive in winter. However, Pandora pointed out that Jason and her, who were married on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2011, are keeping their sex secret.

Her mother is thrilled that a baby is on the way. The Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump host said that Ken and she were overjoyed for Pandora and Jason. It’s wonderful news, and it was hard to keep this secret.

London-born native, however, revealed she wouldn’t be traveling with Grandma Lisa. She added, “We cannot wait for the baby’s arrival and I am so excited to be Nanny Pinky.”

Lisa is vocal in her desire to have grandchildren, but she doesn’t pressurize her children.

People are asking me if I would put pressure on them. It’s them who have to bring up the child. She explained that it is them who will be raising the child. It’s important to be ready when it happens in your life. Although they seem prepared I believe Jason has been travelling a lot. They want it to be a bit slower [first].

Lisa is one of many women who are beginning their motherhood journey this year. Many Vanderpump Rules members (both past and present) welcomed their first babies during the second half of 2021.

Former starStassi SchroederAnd husbandBeau Clark Their little girl was welcomed into the worldOn January 7, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark Current, March 15Pump rulesCast memberLala KentgaveFrom birth to girlOcean Kent Emmett is her fiance.Randall Emmett.Jax TaylorAndBrittany CartwrightWho?Their exit was announcedBravo’s reality series in December 2020: metson Cruz Michael CauchiOn April 12,Scheana ShayAnd boyfriendBrock Honey DaviesSummer Moon Honey Davies, a daughter of Summer Moon Honey Davies, was born April 26, 2007.

Publited at Sun, Aug 08 2021 11:24 pm +0000