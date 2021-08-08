The top tips for packing camping and caravans: An expert shares the must-haves Your road trip: ‘They are key’

Simon said, “Don’t leave your home without a large or space-saving tyre. Make sure you have a few necessities (like headlight bulbs) to make it quick and simple if necessary.”

The caravan expert said that another important thing is having the correct “documentation”.

- Advertisement -

Make sure that you have sufficient breakdown coverage and are familiar with the number of your provider. A copy of your certificate from insurance is also a good idea.

Simon advised drivers to take some time before setting out on the open roads.