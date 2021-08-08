The top tips for packing camping and caravans: An expert shares the must-haves Your road trip: ‘They are key’

Simon said, “Don’t leave your home without a large or space-saving tyre. Make sure you have a few necessities (like headlight bulbs) to make it quick and simple if necessary.”
The caravan expert said that another important thing is having the correct “documentation”.
Make sure that you have sufficient breakdown coverage and are familiar with the number of your provider. A copy of your certificate from insurance is also a good idea.
Simon advised drivers to take some time before setting out on the open roads.
While time is always limited when planning to travel, a little forethought could make or break your holiday.
Road trips should be enjoyable. In-car entertainment is a great way to make your trip more fun.
For a great road trip, it is important to bring snacks and books as well as magazines or car games.
He shared his own recommendation as a caravan expert.
Take plenty of water to keep you hydrated on the trip and any other day trips that you might take while you are there.
Music is the key. A summer song is essential for any road trip. If you’re lucky enough to have children onboard, the tunes are a wonderful way to make your family vacation memorable.
Drivers might feel ready to hit the road after packing everything and start planning a camping adventure.
We say, “When everything is done,” but we want you to turn the music up, enjoy the freedom, and have fun on the ride!
Publited at Sun, 8 Aug 2021 03:26:06 +0000