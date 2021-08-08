Quantcast
This online course will teach you how to develop web pages. Bundle

By Newslanes Media
TL;DR: The Backend Developer Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for PS21.55 as of Aug. 8, saving you 96% on list price.

Knowing how to build the back end of a website or app is a useful skill for anyone — especially if you run (or want to run) your own business. This Back-End Developer Bootcamp will get you started.

This five-course bootcamp includes over 30 hours of training led by developer Avetis Ghukasyan, a full-stack web developer. Each course teaches you by doing. This will allow you to not only learn the basics but also help you build and maintain your own.NET or C# applications. Additionally, you will learn to modify databases and write clean code. You can also visualise problems using objects.

This course bundle contains a lot of information, but it’s easy to follow your own pace. You’ll also have lifetime access to the course on desktop and mobile.

The whole package is valued at PS715, but you can sign up for only PS21.55 for a limited time.

Save 96% on the Backend Developer Bootcamp Bundle

Credit: Avetis Ghukasyan

