Tottenham lays out the conditions that Man City can be completed Record-breaking Harry Kane transfer

Manchester City will need to increase their offer for Harry Kane by at least another PS20million to stand any chance of striking a deal with Tottenham this summer, according to reports. According to reports, the newly-crowned Premier League champions have seen an offer in excess of PS100m for their forward. They are now looking for a new challenge.

It is believed that the 27-year old man is on City’s radar, as Pep Guardiola searches for a replacement to Sergio Aguero who moved free back in May. - Advertisement - Jack Grealish has been welcomed to the Etihad Stadium by the Spaniard after his PS100m release clause was activated earlier in the month. City is still interested in Kane but will have to make yet another historic move to get him. Tottenham may consider making a bid for around PS120m, if Manchester’s heavyweights agree to an additional PS20m worth of add-ons according to the Sunday star. According to the report, City would have to win the Champions League or another Premier League title without Kane as an attacker. - Advertisement - JUST IN: Spurs chief Paratici could complete fourth transfer next week

If Alan Shearer breaks the top-flight goal scoring record, another top-up could be in order. According to some reports, Kane’s market price has risen due to the willingness of City to spend nine figure on Grealish. Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy is unwilling to let Kane go for less than a premium. This is because Kane, England’s captain, is the most important player. Gareth Southgate has used Grealish sparingly for the Three Lions. The City and Spurs are said to still be in negotiations, although Kane is currently under contract in North London through the summer 2024. - Advertisement - DO NOT MISS

According to reports, the player still wants to leave the club in the next weeks. He reportedly told his representatives that they should start house hunting in Manchester in March. If City is unable to fulfill Levy’s demands, Kane might be impossible. This week, he did not train with Spurs and will be returning to the club Saturday to continue his pre-season preparations. Kane’s absence led to reports that he was intentionally not attending in order to force through an exit, but the man himself issued a stern rebuttal via Instagram on Friday evening. Want a pre-season preview of your club’s season? Click here and get your copy.

It’s been almost ten years since my Spurs debut. He said that he has been surrounded by fans for every year. “That’s why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism. While I will not go into detail about the circumstances, I do want to say that I have never refused to train. Tomorrow [Saturday] I’ll be back at the club as scheduled. “I would not do anything to compromise the friendship I have with my fans, who have shown me unwavering support throughout my time at the club. As it has been for many years, this is still the case. “

