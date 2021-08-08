Triple M host Chris “Pagey” Page shares his past experiences with Triple M Month in alcohol addiction rehab

- Advertisement -

Triple M Sydney Breakfast Host Chris Pagey has admitted that he is sober now, having spent a month at a rehabilitation facility for his alcohol addiction.

He bravely explained his situation on Moonman in the Morning on Monday, saying he wanted to be honest with listeners about why he’d been absent from the show.

Page shared with Lawrence Mooney (host) and Jess Eva that he hopes speaking out will help end the stigma around rehab and addiction.

I didn’t want do the same thing so many others do… it bothers me. Especially anyone who is in the media, or in the public eye. You’ll see a lot of people taking long leave to “exhaustion”. He said, “That’s rubbish.”

“Rehab is a stigmatized subject, so if someone doesn’t talk openly about it then nobody will. And that stigma only grows.”

Radio presenter, John Lennon said that it was okay to feel out of control and accept the fact that people can get help for addiction.

Page stated that it’s not about junkies, whackos, and freaks in rehabilitation; rather, it’s normal people like you and I – from all walks of the life.

It’s normal for people to let things slide – gambling, drugs, alcohol – and then it gets out of control. They’ve decided that they need to circuit break and get in here and take care of it now. “I just need to do a circuit break. I have to go in and fix this right now.”

Page sent another message to celebrities, who claimed they were taking a vacation because of ‘exhaustion’ but in fact they are in rehabilitation for drug or alcohol addiction.

He said, “Stop lying about being exhausted.”

“Say that you are in rehabilitation so that we can let others know it’s okay. This is not a big deal and could save your life.

Page said that he felt better and was now in a positive place since completing rehab.

Lifeline can be reached at 13:14, Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636 and Alcoholics Anonymous at 1300 222 2222.