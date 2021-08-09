A tip from an expert on camping: Night’s rest on vacation

A sleeping bag is essential for good sleep outdoors. How do camping enthusiasts choose the best one?

David Scotland is the owner of Outdoor World Direct, a family-owned retailer for camping equipment. Here are some helpful tips to assist holidaymakers in making the best choice.

David stated that sleeping bags are comfortable and have season ratings. This may sound like gibberish to campers new, but it is actually very important information.

It is very important to know the season rating. A one-season sleeping bag won’t be appropriate for summer nights. However, a three- or four-season sleeping bag can be thicker and more suitable for year-round camping. But it could not be thick enough for summer nights.

