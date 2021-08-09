A Watchdog investigation into holiday cost cutting may lead to lower holiday prices – PS166 could be saved by a family of four

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into the cost of PCR tests for travel . This comes as a result of rising prices making international travel unaffordable for millions.

A return trip to Spain for an unvaccinated person requires that four blood tests be completed. Even if the test is positive, it still costs close to 100 pounds.

- Advertisement -

The high cost of testing in the UK is a major reason for this large expense.

According to the consumer rights group, it had been warning the Government about travel costs in the UK for “many months”.

Boland said it was “comparatively high and prohibitively expensive.”