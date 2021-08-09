Amazing summer, Shakira’s hair steals the spotlight Snapshot

Ahad Sanwari

Shakira is on fire lately, and this picture shows off her fiery curls

ShakiraShe has been making the most of her return over the last few weeks and delighting her fans with each stunning social media post.

- Advertisement -

SEE: Shakira is a beach babe in bombshell bikini photo

The singer clearly has a strong desire to be outside. She shared an incredible snap on Instagram.

Shakira uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram with a brightly colored board.

A multicolored shirt was worn by the singer. Some viewers might even see a little leg sticking out behind her skateboard.

- Advertisement -

MORE: Shakira keeps the build-up going in sheer dress and bejeweled bra

The picture’s most striking feature was however the Colombian music icon’s fiery curls. Although Shakira’s curly hair is iconic, it has been elevated to a whole new level.

Shakira is ready for the great outdoors, armed with her trusted skateboard

I just want to be outdoors!” She captioned her picture. Shakira is right, it’s true. We all long to be outdoors at this moment.

The singer’s fans and followers shared their passion for nature and photography, one even commenting that she just wanted to live in the sun!

- Advertisement -

One wrote: “That top!” They are beautiful colors. A third commented, “Love the energy!”

Shakira has been promoting her English-language single Don’t Wait Up on social media and sharing clips from others dancing to the song.

Fans were in a frenzy as the singer danced to her brand new track

A dance video she shared was a hit on social media.She danced in her bedroom to the tuneSlipping out of a pair pajamas into a black mini-dress

In the caption, she said “And now it is your turn ….#DontWaitUp#DayToNight#DayNight.” Fans accepted the challenge, and took it on board.

More HELLO! Read more HELLO! stories from the USA

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Publiated at Mon, 9 Aug 2021 07:07:33 +0000