American Airlines CEO: The company will not enforce vaccination The Policy for Employees Says That It’s Not Something We Are Looking To Do it!

- Advertisement -

August

10, 2021 Read for 4 minutes

Employers and major corporations are increasing their requirements to immunize employees. Some even require them to wear masks.

Last week, United Airlines became the first major U.S. airline to require that all of its employees be vaccinated or risk termination from the company, settling a deadline of October 27.

- Advertisement -

Frontier Airlines announced their mandatory vaccination policy for employees, effective October 1, 2012. “Safety is of the utmost importance at Frontier, and we need to take every step possible for us to keep our teams safe, protect the operation and protect our passengers,” Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement released last week.

But today, American Airlines made waves by traveling in a different direction. On Kara Swisher, New York Times contributor to Sway podcast, CEO Doug Parker stated that he wouldn’t be applying vaccine mandates to employees any time soon and likely not ever.

Similar: U.S. Majors Airline is the first to require employees to be vaccinated or risk termination

Parker stated that requiring travel vaccinations is not something they are looking at in a world with, “whatever it may be, 40 percent of Americans not being vaccinated” during the interview.

Parker stated that he prefers to double the incentives to motivate employees to get vaccinated, rather than forcing them. This is something Parker has done with extra vacation days as well as $50 gift certificates.

- Advertisement -

The Philadelphia Inquirer stated that Parker doesn’t believe passengers should be required to have vaccines, and that it would prove difficult for them on busy flights or in densely populated areas.

After Parker’s comments began to spread, many social media users voiced their disapproval.

United Airlines will mandate that all employees in the US be immunized. American Airlines, a Texas-based airline says that it won’t implement a mandate for vaccines. This tells me everything I need about an airline’s safety standards if it doesn’t mandate that employees be vaccinated. https://t.co/2PRdsvWzik — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD)August 7, 2021

Hurray @UnitedAirlines_ ! Boo @AmericanAir Planning to switch my loyalty program if there is a big difference in safety and responsibility between the two. https://t.co/B32KJPdyMI Nora Newcombe (@NoraNewcombe).August 6, 2021

Airlines have gotten $54 billion from the federal gov’t to keep them flying during the . Now some airlines like @AmericanAir are refusing to implement a vaccine mandate for employees. Do not fly with any airline that does not prioritize safety. — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD)August 7, 2021

American Airlines has terrible service. Terrible seats Advocacy for credit cards in aggressive flight ads They won’t do anything to make things better unless forced. — Dylan Reece (@DylzPillz)August 5, 2021

If @UnitedAirlines_ does not mandate vaccinations for all employees, I won’t fly with @AmericanAir again. — Leonidas Platanias, MD (@LeonidasPlatan1)August 7, 2021

Some people claimed that they wouldn’t fly again to America, while others called the decision not to have a vaccination policy implemented a failure of customer safety.

Related: American Airlines Will Cancel Hundreds of Flights Due to Staffing Shortages

One respondent said, “Planning on switching my loyalty program in case there is a significant difference in safety or responsibility.”

American Airlines (AAL), which suffered a loss of almost 30,000 workers in 2020, was hit by pandemic-related exits and terminations. They also continued to struggle with staffing shortages through the summer, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations. “The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crew member schedules and our customers’ plans,” American Airlines said at the time in a statement. This, along with labor shortages that some of our vendors face and an incredibly rapid ramp-up in customer demand has allowed us to add resilience and security to our operations by changing a small portion of our scheduled flying from mid-July to the middle of July.

American’s valuation was up about 47% year over year as of late Monday afternoon.

Related: Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden ‘Covid Recovery Fee’