Annapurna’s well-known afterlife puzzler I Am Dead is now available Available on Amazon and Google Play

I Am Dead is available now for Xbox and PlayStation. It was launched on Switch and PC last year.

Annapurna Interactive publishes I Am Dead. Players play the role of Morris Lupton (a recently deceased museum curator), who must, along with Sparky his non-corporeal pet dog, save Shelmerston, his small island, from being destroyed by volcanic eruptions.

This is a charming adventure. Players investigate the memories of the islanders and then use Morris’ ghostly sight to slice and twirl the diorama-style insides of the objects.

I Am Dead Trailer for Xbox and PlayStation

“Its dioramas reveal a lot of interesting human stuff,” wrote Eurogamer’s Christian Donlan in his I Am Dead review last year. The way they treat other people, what they hope for, and the beauty they leave behind are all important. Beauty is everywhere.

He concluded that “More Than Anything” was the best way to remember that “[I Am Dead] reminds us of this bright contradiction: that death can absolutely have everything to do life.”

I Am Dead can be purchased on PlayStation or Xbox starting at PS16.

