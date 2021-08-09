Arsenal identifies Lautaro Martinez as a transfer option who Tottenham is also interested in signing

Mikel Arteta is active on the transfer market, having made three signings this summer as the Spaniard tries to revamp his team.

Arsenal’s recent performance has been poor and, under Arteta in London, they have placed eighth in each of the Premier League campaigns.

However, the Gunners have made moves to sign Ben White, an England international, from Brighton, for PS50million. This will make the Gunners’ third-most costly signing in club history.

Arteta also brought in Albert Sambi Lokonga, Anderlecht’s Portuguese starlet, and Nuno Tavares, a Portuguese actress from Benfica.

