Art of Rally will be coming to Nintendo Switch in August 12th

Indie games are still being brought over to the Nintendo Switch, and this game is no exception. Funselektor Labs officially revealed that Art of Rally will be released on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox GamePass later in this week. It is also available for “the entire Xbox family”, on August 12th. As for PC, it is already available to purchase there. Soon, a Playstation version will be available.

Art of Rally, if you’re not familiar with it, is a “stylized rally experience that was inspired by the golden age of Absolute drift”. The game allows you to race across the globe in colorful, stylized environments with top-down views and compete for the first position in the leaderboards. There are also daily and weekly challenges. Funselektor has tweeted this news. You can view their official tweet below.

- Advertisement -

Publited at Mon, 9 Aug 2021 22.16:44 +0000