On a guided walking tour of Glasgow you can see street art. Apex City of Glasgow Hotel has some rooms available for those who wish to stay.

Staying at Qbic Hotel Manchester in Manchester is an option. Food-lovers will enjoy participating in a Cheese Crawl.

- Advertisement -

Staycation at the beach? A few nights at Travelodge Great Yarmouth could be the ideal place to make it happen.

Publiated at Mon, 9 Aug 2021 22.35:38 +0000